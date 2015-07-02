July 2, 2015

Turkey 'restricts' Facebook, Twitter at schools

Turkey blocked Twitter and YouTube in March 2014 after they were used to spread a torrent of audio recordings implicating Presid
Turkey blocked Twitter and YouTube in March 2014 after they were used to spread a torrent of audio recordings implicating President Erdogan in an alleged corruption scandal

Turkey has restricted students from posting pictures and opinions about school life on Facebook, Twitter and other social media, local media said Thursday.

The changes, put forward by the Education Ministry, took effect after being published in the Official Gazette on July 1, Dogan news agency said.

Students have been barred from sharing pictures and footage from inside the school without the consent of their teacher, and prohibited from insulting classmates or staff.

Violators will face disciplinary action including possible expulsion.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Islamic-rooted ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) have been repeatedly criticised over curbs on .

Turkey's parliament in April approved legislation to tighten control over the Internet by allowing the government to block websites without prior judicial authorisation.

The government blocked Twitter and YouTube in March 2014 after they were used to spread a torrent of audio recordings implicating Erdogan—then premier—and his inner circle in an alleged corruption scandal.

AKP, which has also been accused of Islamising the education system, lost its overall majority for the first time in 13 years in a parliamentary election on June 7.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: Turkey 'restricts' Facebook, Twitter at schools (2015, July 2) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-turkey-restricts-facebook-twitter-schools.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Turkey moves to tighten control on Internet
36 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

6 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)