July 15, 2015

Toyota recalls 625,000 hybrids worldwide

Toyota is recalling 625,000 Prius hybrid vehicles worldwide because they can stall without warning.

In the U.S., the affects 109,000 Prius V wagons from the 2012 to 2014 model years. The Prius V is known as the Prius Plus and Prius Alpha in other markets.

Toyota says the software settings in the hybrid and motor control units could cause them to overheat. If they are damaged, the vehicles will go into a "safe" mode and shut down.

Toyota recalled the Prius sedan last year for the same issue.

Vehicle owners will be notified. Toyota dealers will update the software for free.

