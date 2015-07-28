July 28, 2015

TEPCO's Fukushima compensation cost to reach over $57 bn

The fourth floor of the unit four reactor building of TEPCO's Fukushima Dai-ichi plant, shown in a picture released on June 11,
The fourth floor of the unit four reactor building of TEPCO's Fukushima Dai-ichi plant, shown in a picture released on June 11, 2011

Japan's embattled utility Tokyo Electric Power Co now expects the compensation costs after the Fukushima nuclear disaster to be more than $57 billion, the government confirmed Tuesday.

It approved the latest rehabilitation plan drafted by TEPCO, which put the total cost for compensation alone after the 2011 tsunami-triggered accident at 7.08 trillion yen ($57.19 billion).

The new higher estimate means the government will have to provide fresh public money of 950 billion yen ($7.68 billion), the eighth additional assistance on top of billions of dollars already allocated in previous years.

A and tsunami wrecked Fukushima's cooling systems in March 2011, sparking reactor meltdowns and and causing tens of thousands of local residents to be evacuated.

The compensation cost, separate from the cash necessary for decommissioning the reactors, is expected to increase even further, with a flurry of lawsuits being filed against the utility.

TEPCO, which supplies electricity to Tokyo and its surrounding area, said it would also seek additional financing of 280 billion yen from banks.

The government has poured billions of dollars into TEPCO to keep it afloat as it stumps up cash for decommissioning the reactors, cleaning up the mess from the disaster and paying compensation.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: TEPCO's Fukushima compensation cost to reach over $57 bn (2015, July 28) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-tepco-fukushima-compensation-bn.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Fukushima operator seeks yet more money
22 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Japan Earthquake: nuclear plants Fukushima part 2

5 hours ago

Best Point Gamma Source in MCNP simulation?

6 hours ago

Analyzing Pulse Height vs. Time Response of a Scintillator Detector in Front of a Pulsed X-Ray Source

Sep 5, 2024

Why Are MCNP Photons Getting Lost?

Sep 5, 2024

radioactive iodine - risk of exposure

Sep 4, 2024

Low energy Photon Simulation in MCNP

Aug 31, 2024

More from Nuclear Engineering

Load comments (19)