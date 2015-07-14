A satellite view of Tropical Storm Enrique

GOES-West provided an infrared image of Enrique on July 14 at 1200 UTC (8 a.m. EDT) that showed a concentration of thunderstorms around the center of circulation. Credit: NASA/NOAA GOES Project

NOAA's GOES-West satellite provided an infrared view of Tropical Storm Enrique on July 14 as it continues to track west through the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

GOES-West provided an infrared image of Enrique at 1200 UTC (8 a.m. EDT) that showed a concentration of thunderstorms around the center of circulation.

The National Hurricane Center's forecaster Daniel Brown noted on July 14 that "Deep convection associated with Enrique has increased in coverage overnight, however, the overall organization of the system has not changed appreciably."

At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC) on July 14, the center of Tropical Storm Enrique was located near latitude 17.3 North, longitude 129.0 West. About 1295 miles (2,085 km) west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Enrique is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph (15 kph) and this motion is expected to continue during the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 kph) with higher gusts. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb (29.62 inches).

The National Hurricane Center expects little change in strength during the next day or so. After that time, Enrique is expected to weaken while it moves into an area of increasing southerly wind shear and over cooler waters.