July 22, 2015

Rhapsody tops 3 million paying music subscribers globally

byRyan Nakashima

Rhapsody International, the operator of the Rhapsody and Napster streaming music services, says it has surpassed 3 million paying subscribers globally as more consumers realize the benefits of offline listening.

The gain from about 2 million a year ago represents the fastest growth in Rhapsody's 13-year history. The Seattle-based company cited competitors like Apple and Spotify for helping raise awareness of the category.

It also cited high growth in markets where piracy had been rampant, including Italy, Colombia and Brazil.

Rhapsody is also launching a redesign of its beginning this week.

The option to save songs for offline streaming will be featured prominently, in part to address the misunderstanding that the streaming app always requires an Internet connection. Offline listening has grown 40 percent in the past six months.

