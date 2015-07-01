July 1, 2015

Two red panda cubs born at Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo

For the first time, red panda cubs have been born at Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo.

The zoo announced Wednesday the two cubs were born June 26 to 5-year-old Leafa.

Curator of mammals Mark Kamhout says the cubs weight about 5 ounces each. Their genders are not yet known.

Kamhout says zoo officials are optimistic about the cubs' future, noting there are vital milestones ahead for them.

Experts say although the animals are called pandas and look like raccoons, the cubs are not related to either species. Red pandas are native to the Himalayan mountain range and are considered "vulnerable" because of and poaching.

Zoo keepers and veterinarians are monitoring Leafa and her cubs by video. It will be months before they are viewed by the public.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Two red panda cubs born at Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo (2015, July 1) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-red-panda-cubs-born-chicago.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Lion gives birth to 3 cubs at Cincinnati Zoo
24 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)