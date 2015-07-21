July 21, 2015

Rare Elizabeth Gaskell manuscripts go digital for the first time

by University of Manchester

The only known complete handwritten manuscript of one of Elizabeth Gaskell's novels will feature in the world's largest online collection of her works which went live last night – giving the public free unlimited access to it for the first time.

Highlights from the are the unedited 'warts and all version' of her biography of Charlotte Brontë and the original handwritten manuscript of Wives and Daughters. This was left incomplete as she died on 12 November 1865 before she was able to finish it and is the only 'complete' manuscript of any of Gaskell's novels which survives.

The University of Manchester Library are using cutting edge technology to digitise selected works from their internationally renowned Gaskell collection which includes:

  • Four of her literary manuscripts
  • Collections of letters to Gaskell from Charles Dickens and Charlotte Brontë
  • Correspondence between Gaskell and various friends and acquaintances

Gaskell's descendants have also kindly given permission for items from the Elizabeth Gaskell Family Collection to be photographed by the Library. Gems from this collection include:

  • Gaskell's passport
  • A portrait of Gaskell by Samuel Laurence dating from 1854
  • A portrait miniature of her aunt, Hannah Lumb, who brought her up in Knutsford (Gaskell referred to her aunt as her 'more than mother')

The digital collection is being launched to coincide with the 150th anniversary of Gaskell's death this year.

Gaskell is one of the Victorian era's best loved writers who authored six novels, two novellas, short stories, numerous articles, as well as an acclaimed biography of her friend Charlotte Brontë. Her most famous novel Cranford famously depicts life in Knutsford, Cheshire where she grew up, and was adapted into two BBC drama series.

Fran Baker, curator of the Gaskell Collection, said: "This new digital resource will provide researchers and fans of Gaskell alike with unmediated access to her most important literary works as she wrote them. Gaskell was a prolific and lively letter-writer, as well as an avid autograph collector, and the letters which have been digitised also give a vivid insight into her correspondence network."

More information: The collection can be viewed here: luna.manchester.ac.uk/luna/servlet/Gaskell2~91~1

Provided by University of Manchester

Citation: Rare Elizabeth Gaskell manuscripts go digital for the first time (2015, July 21) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-rare-elizabeth-gaskell-manuscripts-digital.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Letter and envelope together again after 165 years
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Who is your favorite Jazz musician and what is your favorite song?

16 hours ago

Favorite Mashups - All Your Favorites in One Place

17 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

19 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

Sep 10, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)