July 22, 2015

Qualcomm to cut jobs, costs

byThe Associated Press

Qualcomm says it will cut jobs, update its board and review its business structure options as part of an effort to improve its performance.

The San Diego-based wireless technology company has been under intense pressure recently from Jana Partners, a major shareholder, to make changes.

Qualcomm said Wednesday that it plans to cut its spending by $1.4 million. This includes an unspecified reduction in its workforce and shrinking the number of offices. The company is also adding two Jana Partner picks to its board of directors. A third director, selected by the company and approved by Jana, will be added soon.

Qualcomm Inc.'s announcement comes as it reports a massive drop in third-quarter revenue and profit.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Qualcomm to cut jobs, costs (2015, July 22) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-qualcomm-jobs.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Investor Jana Partners pushes Qualcomm on stock buyback
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)