July 24, 2015

1 of oldest African elephants in North America euthanized

1 of oldest African elephants in North America euthanized
This undated photo provided by Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) shows African elephant Iringa at the ARK 2000 captive wildlife sanctuary in San Andreas, Calif. PAWS says one of the oldest African elephants in North America has been euthanized Wednesday, July 22, 2015, in California because of chronic degenerative joint and foot disease. (Lisa Worgan/PAWS via AP)

An animal-welfare group says one of the oldest African elephants in North America has been euthanized in California because of chronic degenerative joint and foot disease.

Ed Stewart, president of Performing Animal Welfare Society, says the 46-year-old elephant named Iringa was euthanized Wednesday at the group's sanctuary in San Andreas.

Born in Mozambique in 1969 and captured before age 2, Iringa was one of seven elephants shipped to the Toronto Zoo. There is only one still living: 45-year-old Toka.

Toka, Iringa and Toronto-born Thika came to the Southern California sanctuary in October 2013 when Toronto ended its elephant program.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: 1 of oldest African elephants in North America euthanized (2015, July 24) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-oldest-african-elephants-north-america.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Brazil to open Latin America's first elephant sanctuary
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)