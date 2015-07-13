July 13, 2015

NASA sees heavy rainfall in Tropical Storm Halola

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

The GPM mission core satellite passed over Halola on July 13 at 0000 UTC and calculated rainfall rates in the storm. GPM found the heaviest rainfall was just north of the center, at a rate of at last 1.6 inches per hour. Credit: NRL/NASA/JAXA

The GPM satellite passed over Tropical Storm Halola in the northwestern Pacific Ocean and found heaviest rainfall occurring north of the center of circulation.

Halola formed in the Central Pacific Ocean and moved into the Northwestern Pacific Ocean basin today, July 13.

On July 13 at 1500 UTC (11 a.m. EDT) Tropical Storm Halola had maximum sustained winds near 60 knots (69 mph/111.1 kph). It was located near 14.5 North and 177.0 East, about 694 nautical miles (798 miles/1,285 km) east-southeast of Wake Island. Halola has tracked west-northwestward at 11 knots (12.6 mph/20.3 kph).

The Global Precipitation Measurement (GPM) mission core satellite passed over Halola on July 13 at 0000 UTC (July 12 at 8 p.m. EDT) and calculated rates in the . GPM found the heaviest rainfall was just north of the center, at a rate of at last 1.6 inches per hour. GPM is managed by NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

On July 13, animated enhanced showed the system has improved its overall structure with banding wrapping more tightly into the low-level center of circulation.

Halola is forecast to intensify and move in a westerly direction and pass just south of Wake Island as a typhoon on July 15.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

