July 15, 2015

NASA's Aqua satellite sees Typhoon Halola elongating

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA's Aqua satellite sees Typhoon Halola elongating
The AIRS infrared data from NASA's Aqua satellite showed cloud top temperatures were as cold as -63F/-52C in Typhoon Halola on July 14 10:10 a.m. EDT. Credit: NASA JPL, Ed Olsen

NASA's Aqua satellite flew over Typhoon Halola in the northwestern Pacific Ocean and captured temperature data on the storm. Satellite data showed that wind shear is affecting the stubborn storm.

NASA's Aqua satellite passed over Halola on July 14 at 20:20 UTC (4:20 p.m. EDT/1:20 p.m. PDT) from the Atmospheric Infrared Sounder or AIRS instrument that also flies aboard Aqua showed cloud top temperatures were as cold as -63F/-52C. Cloud top temperatures that cold have the ability to drop heavy rainfall.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted that animated enhanced infrared satellite imagery continued to show the storm has become elongated. Clouds and showers have been pushed to the northeast of the center due to moderate to high (20-25 knot) southwesterly vertical . However, the storm is expected to retain typhoon status, despite the wind shear.

On July 15 at 1500 UTC (11 a.m. EDT), Typhoon Halola's maximum sustained winds were near 75 knots (86 mph/138.9 kph). It was centered near 17.8 North latitude and 168.0 East longitude about 149 nautical miles (171.5 miles/275.9 km) southeast of Wake Island. Halola is moving to the west-northwestward at 15 knots (17.2 mph/27.8 kph).

Halola is expected to maintain typhoon intensity and continue moving in a west-northwesterly direction over the next several days, over the open waters of the Northwestern Pacific Ocean.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Citation: NASA's Aqua satellite sees Typhoon Halola elongating (2015, July 15) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-nasa-aqua-satellite-typhoon-halola.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

RapidScat measures Typhoon Halola's concentrated winds
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)