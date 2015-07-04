Mexico City proposes regulations for Uber

Mexico City is proposing regulations that would allow Uber and other smartphone-based ride-sharing apps to operate, while requiring drivers and cars to be registered, the city's Office of Legal and Legislative Studies said Friday.

The proposed regulation also calls for such companies to pay into a fund for transportation infrastructure. The city would create an app for licensed taxis and help pay for their GPS technology.

The regulation so far does not specify what Uber and other app-based drivers would have to pay to operate.

Licensed cabbies have staged protests demanding authorities arrest Uber drivers and seize their cars.

The Organized Taxi Drivers of Mexico City have pushed the city to regulate or ban Uber, saying it's unfair that its drivers avoid costly licensing and inspections that taxis must undergo to operate. On Friday, spokesman Daniel Medina emphasized that the proposal is still under construction and the organization continues to meet with city officials, including on Friday.

Uber, meanwhile, said it is not against regulation. "Regulation that allows us to continue to provide service that is quality, safe and efficient," said Luis de Uriarte, Uber spokesman for Mexico and Central America. "We don't want them putting up any obstacles."

The regulations must be approved by Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera. Medina said he expects all groups will come to an agreement for complete regulations sometime in the next two weeks.

