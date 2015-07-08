July 8, 2015

Male koalas raise their voices to avoid conflict

by University of Queensland

Male koalas raise their voices to avoid conflict
San Diego Zoo's Ric Schwartz (left) and UQ's Dr. Bill Ellis with a koala participating in the radio tracking study. Credit: Ken Bohn - San Diego Zoo.

A team of international scientists has tracked the love lives of koalas, uncovering some curious behaviours and finding that male koalas make their distinct bellows to avoid confrontation with competitors.

The University of Queensland's Dr Bill Ellis and colleagues in Australia, the US and Japan have mapped what they believe to be the first-look inside the social system of a large group of wild at St Bees Island near Rockhampton, Queensland, Australia.

"Unlike humans, who raise their voices in an argument, male koalas bellow their presence to avoid confrontation with other males in the breeding season," Dr Ellis said.

"They can tell who's bigger from their calls, and stay away from them.

"At the same time, they use their bellows to attract females."

Dr Ellis, a research fellow in UQ's School of Agriculture and Food Sciences and the Sustainable Minerals Institute, said the social system of the koala was poorly known, despite the fact it was a charismatic and well-known species.

"Much of the koala's social and mating behaviours remain unquantified," he said.

"We had thought that in the mating season male koalas would be fighting more, but instead found that the males bellowed to reduce physical confrontations with other males.

"This allowed them to space themselves apart, with little direct mating competition, while at the same time attracting females and increasing the rate of male-female encounters."

The researchers also found that females spent more time together in shared spaces or trees during the than in the non-breeding season.

The researchers mapped koala interactions using GPS-enabled tracking collars on wild koalas to learn about the species' system.

"Every koala in the study had a radio collar so we were able to map all their interactions, such as when female koalas dashed over several hundred metres to visit males in the middle of the night - something which would be hard to do by visual sightings," Dr Ellis said.

He said the researchers concluded that indirect male-male competition, , and possibly female competition, mediated sexual selection in koalas.

"The next step for us will be to do a paternity analysis of the offspring produced during male-female encounters and correlate that with our radio tracking," he said.

"This will help us to see which interactions were the most successful, and try to work out why."

The research is published today in PLOS ONE.

More information: PLOS ONE, dx.plos.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0130657

Journal information: PLoS ONE

Provided by University of Queensland

Citation: Male koalas raise their voices to avoid conflict (2015, July 8) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-male-koalas-voices-conflict.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Koalas calling
633 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)