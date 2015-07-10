July 10, 2015

Japan launches free Wi-Fi on Mount Fuji

Climbers make their way as a route to climb Mount Fuji on the Shizuoka prefecture side opened for climbing season in Fujinomiya, Shizuoka prefecture, central Japan Friday, July 10, 2015. Climbers who reach the summit of Mount Fuji will now be able to share their achievement via free Wi-Fi. A Japanese mobile phone network says it will begin offering free Wi-Fi Friday at eight hotspots on Japan's most famous mountain, including the 3,776-meter (12,389-foot) summit. (Kyodo News via AP)

Climbers who reach the summit of Mount Fuji will now be able to share their achievement via free Wi-Fi.

A Japanese mobile phone network says it will begin offering the service Friday at eight hotspots on Japan's most famous mountain, including the 3,776-meter (12,389-foot) summit.

The initiative is aimed at attracting more overseas visitors to Shizuoka and Yamanashi, the two states that are home to Mount Fuji. From airports to subway and bus operators, Japan has been expanding free Wi-Fi service ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Users on Mount Fuji will need to enter a user ID and password provided in fliers in English, Chinese and Korean that will be distributed at some trailheads. NTT DOCOMO Inc. will provide the service for 72 hours from the initial log-in.

