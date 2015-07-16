July 16, 2015

Google self-driving car involved in first injury accident

byJustin Pritchard

Google says one of its self-driving cars has been involved in an injury accident for the first time.

The tech giant disclosed Thursday that one of its SUVs was rear-ended in its home city of Mountain View, and the three people on board complained of minor whiplash. All were released from the hospital soon after the July 1 collision.

In California, a person must be behind the wheel of a self-driving car prototype being tested on . There were also two passengers.

According to Google, its SUV was stopped near an intersection when another car hit it at about 17 mph. On-board sensors showed the other car did not brake.

Google Inc. has pioneered self-driving technology. It says that in six years of testing, its cars have been hit 14 times.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Google self-driving car involved in first injury accident (2015, July 16) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-google-self-driving-car-involved-injury.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Google's new self-driving cars cruising Silicon Valley roads
47 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

3 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)