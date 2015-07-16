July 16, 2015

Giant pandas turn 2 at Zoo Atlanta; only living twins in US

Twin giant panda sisters Mei Huan, rear, and Mei Lun, play with their presents filled with biscuits as they celebrate their second birthday at Zoo Atlanta, Wednesday, July 15, 2015, in Atlanta. The sisters are the only surviving pair of giant panda twins ever born in the U.S. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

The only surviving giant panda twins ever born in the U.S. are celebrating their second birthday.

Zoo Atlanta officials say Mei Lun and Mei Huan turned 2 on Wednesday and were given special treats in their habitats. They say the pair will be treated to ice cakes during a second celebration Saturday.

The pandas were born two minutes apart at the Atlanta zoo.

According to the zoo's website, the are the fourth and fifth offspring of giant panda pair Lun Lun and Yang Yang, and are the only surviving pair of twins ever born in the U.S.

The website notes that the twins' older siblings, 8-year-old male Mei Lan, 6-year-old male Xi Lan, and 4-year-old female Po, live at China's Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.

