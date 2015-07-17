July 17, 2015

Extra support for cells under stress may be a job for DoGs

by Yale University

Extra support for cells under stress may be a job for DoGs
Credit: AI-generated image (disclaimer)

Stress wreaks havoc on our health—even at the cellular level. Cells under certain kinds of duress can lose water and put pressure on our DNA, making it difficult for genes to carry out critical functions such as self-repair. Now Yale School of Medicine researchers have found a peculiar way cells fight back against stress.

Normally, single strands of messenger RNAs (mRNA) of precise length are produced from the DNA's "instruction manual" to make proteins that carry out critical life functions. However, Yale researchers found that in about 10% of genes in stressed human cells, this mRNA runs right through a cellular stop sign and continues to include so-called "junk" sequences that do not code for proteins.

The researchers have named this seemingly superfluous excess RNA DoGs—or downstream of genes RNA.

"But as usual, nature does not waste things," said lead author Anna Vilborg of Yale's molecular biology and biophysics department, who conducted the research in the lab of Professor Joan Steitz. They found preliminary evidence that these DoGs actually may physically help support chromosomes during episodes of . The research was published online July 16 in the journal Molecular Cell.

More information: "Widespread Inducible Transcription Downstream of Human Genes." DOI: dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.molcel.2015.06.016

Journal information: Molecular Cell

Provided by Yale University

Citation: Extra support for cells under stress may be a job for DoGs (2015, July 17) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-extra-cells-stress-job-dogs.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Messenger RNA-associated protein drives multiple paths in T-cell development, study finds
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)