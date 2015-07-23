July 23, 2015

Deepsea Challenger sub damaged in truck fire

Deepsea Challenger sub damaged in truck fire
An investigator who declined to be identified looks over the damage to the Deepsea Challenger deep-diving submersible resting on its transport trailer in North Stonington, Conn. Thursday, July 23, 2015. The vessel was damaged by fire while being transported along I95 from Woods Hole to Baltimore. Filmmaker and ocean explorer James Cameron piloted the submersible in 2012 to a depth of nearly 35,800 feet (10,900 metres) in the deepest spot on the planet—the Mariana Trench near Guam. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

The submarine that visited the deepest spot in the world's oceans has been scorched when a truck transporting the vessel caught fire on a Connecticut highway.

State Police responded to the Thursday fire on a truck transporting the Deepsea Challenger on Interstate 95 in North Stonington.

Filmmaker and ocean explorer James Cameron piloted the submersible in 2012 to a depth of nearly 35,800 feet in the deepest spot on the planet—the Mariana Trench near Guam.

The sub's owner, the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Falmouth, Massachusetts, said in a statement that the fire caused some damage to the submarine. The extent of the damage and the fire's cause are under investigation.

The sub was to be shipped to Baltimore and then Australia on a temporary loan.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Deepsea Challenger sub damaged in truck fire (2015, July 23) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-deepsea-involved-truck.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Imploding sub a 'tragic loss': Titanic director
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Who is your favorite Jazz musician and what is your favorite song?

14 hours ago

Favorite Mashups - All Your Favorites in One Place

15 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

18 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

Sep 10, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)