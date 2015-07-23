July 23, 2015

Camp counselor finds mammoth tooth on trek along Salt Creek

Eric Gregory/AP Photo

A summer camp counselor suspects recent flooding may have helped unearth or carry to Lincoln a baseball-sized tooth believed to belong to a baby mammoth.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Wilderness Park Nature Camp counselor Colleen Zajac discovered the lying on a muddy bank while leading young day-campers during a Tuesday exploration along Salt Creek.

Camp leaders say they had verify the tooth belonged to a baby mammoth. Camp director Ted Hobrich says it hasn't been decided yet if the tooth will be offered to researchers for further examination.

Around 60 children ages 7 through 9 participate in the program and are divided into six groups. The camp started in June.

