July 2, 2015

It's cold outside: Two remarkable roundworm species from Antarctica revisited

by Pensoft Publishers

It's cold outside: 2 remarkable roundworm species from Antarctica revisited
SEM picture of the lip region of a female P. paradoxus roundworm. Credit: Vlada K. Peneva

Discovered forty years ago, the two roundworm species, A. isokaryoni and P. paradoxus, are yet to be studied in detail. To obtain new information on the worms' morphology and taxonomic position, a research team from Bulgaria were the first to implement scanning electron microscopy (SEM) to study these nematodes. The research was published in the open access journal ZooKeys.

Through their initiative, the scientists also concluded that the Pararhyssocolpus genus can be considered endemic to the Maritime Antarctic.

So far has been known that the two worm species are widespread in the Antarctic Islands and they live in different microhabitats, having various diet. Nevertheless, all data has been derived from light microscopy analysis and therefore, it has been insufficient.

The new SEM pictures revealed curious peculiarities of lip region and spear, shape of vulva and other external characters. Along with new data about the worms' postembryonic development and the evidences produced by molecular analyses, the micrographs helped in solving the taxonomic problems around these remarkable species.

Roundworms are the most diverse and numerous representatives of high-latitude invertebrate fauna in Antarctica. Very well adapted to its severe climate conditions, they are even called glacial survivors. However, there is still the need for further studies on the nematode diversity in these overwhelming habitats, the research team pointed out.

More information: Elshishka M, Lazarova S, Radoslavov G, Hristov P, Peneva V (2015) New data on two remarkable Antarctic species Amblydorylaimus isokaryon (Loof, 1975) Andrássy, 1998 and Pararhyssocolpus paradoxus (Loof, 1975) n. gen., n. comb. (Nematoda: Dorylaimida). Zookeys 511: 25-68. DOI: 10.3897/zookeys.511.9793

Journal information: ZooKeys

Provided by Pensoft Publishers

Citation: It's cold outside: Two remarkable roundworm species from Antarctica revisited (2015, July 2) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-cold-remarkable-roundworm-species-antarctica.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New species of marine worm discovered on Antarctica's Deception Island
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)