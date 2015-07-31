July 31, 2015

California cuts water use beyond governor's target

A sign is posted in the middle of brown lawn on July 14, 2015 in Kentfield, California
Californians cut water use by more than the 25 percent demanded by Governor Jerry Brown in June, the first month that new emergency rules came into force, officials said Thursday.

The 27.3 percent reduction was recorded in a month which saw record high temperatures throughout the western US state, gripped by the fourth year of an unprecedented drought.

"Californians understand the severity of the drought and they are taking action, as shown by the numbers released today," said Felicia Marcus, Chair of the State Water Resources Control Board.

"This report shows that residents knew they had to keep conserving even during the and they kept the sprinklers off more than they would in a normal year.

She added: "That's the right attitude as we head into August and September heat—in the drought of the century with no certain end date."

In April, California announced sweeping statewide restrictions for the first time in history in order to combat the region's devastating drought, the worst since records began.

The executive order issued by Governor Brown aimed to achieve a 25 percent reduction in across cities and towns throughout California by a combination of measures.

