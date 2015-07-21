July 21, 2015

Apple online music and shops stumble

Jimmy Iovine announces Apple Music on June 8, 2015 in San Francisco, California
Jimmy Iovine announces Apple Music on June 8, 2015 in San Francisco, California

Apple's online shop and recently launched streaming music service stumbled on Tuesday, experiencing outages as the company was poised to release quarterly earnings figures.

Apple Music and the App Store were among online offerings listed as having trouble at a support Web page posted by the California company behind iPhone, iPad, iPod, Apple Watch and Macintosh computers.

"Users are experiencing a problem with the services listed above," Apple said on the page, not offering specifics regarding what was causing outages.

"We are investigating and will update the status as more information becomes available."

The support page indicated problems began about 13:30 GMT.

Apple is set to report quarterly earnings figures after the close of trading in New York City.

