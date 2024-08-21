The Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society publishes papers on systematic and evolutionary zoology and comparative, functional and other studies where relevant to these areas. Studies of extinct as well as living animals are included. Reviews are also published; these may be invited by the Editorial Board, but uninvited reviews may also be considered. The Zoological Journal also has a wide circulation amongst zoologists and although narrowly specialized papers are not excluded, potential authors should bear that readership in mind.

Publisher Wiley Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1111/(ISSN)1096-3642 Impact factor 2.658 (2013)

