Work, Employment & Society is a leading international peer-reviewed journal of the British Sociological Association which publishes theoretically informed and original research on the sociology of work. Work, Employment & Society covers all aspects of work, employment and unemployment, and their connections with wider social processes and social structures. This journal is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE).

Publisher SAGE Website http://wes.sagepub.com/ Impact factor 1.239 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA