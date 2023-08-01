Work, Employment & Society is a leading international peer-reviewed journal of the British Sociological Association which publishes theoretically informed and original research on the sociology of work. Work, Employment & Society covers all aspects of work, employment and unemployment, and their connections with wider social processes and social structures. This journal is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE).

Publisher
SAGE
Website
http://wes.sagepub.com/
Impact factor
1.239 (2011)

How did abuse get baked into the restaurant industry?

When the The New York Times and The Boston Globe recently published exposés in which employees of award-winning chef Barbara Lynch described their abusive work environments, we weren't surprised.

May 12, 2023

