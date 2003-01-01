The Western Journal of Nursing Research is a peer-reviewed nursing journal that covers clinical research in the field of nursing. The journal s editor-in-chief is Vicki Conn. It was established in 1979 and is currently published by SAGE Publications. The Western Journal of Nursing Research is abstracted and indexed in Scopus and the Social Sciences Citation Index. According to the Journal Citation Reports, its 2010 impact factor is 1.138, ranking it 29th out of 89 journals in the category "Nursing" (science edition) and 26th out of 87 journals in the category "Nursing" (social science edition).

Website http://wjn.sagepub.com/

