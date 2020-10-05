This journal is concerned with those aspects of helminthology, protozoology and entomology which are of interest to animal health investigators, veterinary practitioners and others with a special interest in parasitology. Papers of the highest quality dealing with all aspects of disease prevention, pathology, treatment, epidemiology, and control of parasites in all domesticated animals, fall within the scope of the journal. Papers of geographically limited (local) interest which are not of interest to an international audience will not be accepted. Authors who submit papers based on local data will need to indicate why their paper is relevant to a broader readership.

Publisher
Elsevier
Website
http://www.journals.elsevier.com/veterinary-parasitology/
Impact factor
2.579 (2011)

Veterinary Parasitology

Researchers classify lesion from trichomonosis in birds

Oral avian trichomonosis is an infection caused by parasitic protozoon Trichomonas gallinae. By infecting mainly the oropharyngeal and crop mucosa, the severe lesions can cause the death of the birds due to suffocation or ...

Ecology

Oct 5, 2020

0

4

Worm resistance being spread by wild hares

Wild hares have been found to be important carriers of sheep worms and are likely to be helping spread resistance to worm drenches, according to new University of Adelaide research.

Plants & Animals

Oct 3, 2013

0

0

Passing on the right antibodies: Protecting piglets from diarrhea

The parasite Cystoisospora suis affects suckling pigs causing severe intestinal problems, such as diarrhoea. Scientists at the University of Veterinary Medicine, Vienna (Vetmeduni) have now shown that antibodies against Cystoisospora ...

Plants & Animals

Aug 20, 2013

0

0