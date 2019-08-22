Trends in Plant Science is the No. 1 monthly review journal in plant science (Journal metrics:SJR2013 7.209 | IF2013 13.479 | IPP2013 14.831), featuring broad coverage of basic plant science, from molecular biology through to ecology. Succinct and readable Reviews and Opinions on basic research topics provide instant overviews of current thinking and new developments in plant biology. Aimed at researchers, students and teachers, our articles are always authoritative, and are written by both leaders in the field and rising stars.

Early life on Earth limited by enzyme

The enzyme-nitrogenase-can be traced back to the universal common ancestor of all cells more than four billion years ago.

Earth Sciences

Aug 22, 2019

