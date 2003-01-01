Trends in Molecular Medicine's objective is to provide concise and contextualized views on the latest research moving biomedical science closer to improved diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of human diseases. As such, TMM is dedicated to research disciplines at the interface between basic biology and clinical research. Articles cover new concepts in mechanisms of human biology and pathology with clear implications for diagnostics and therapy. Bridging “bench and bedside”, reviews published in TMM have clear implications for human health and disease and discuss not only preclinical studies but also research conducted on patient samples, first-in-man studies, and patient-enrolled trials.

Publisher Cell Press Website https://www.cell.com/trends/molecular-medicine/home

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA