Trends in Chemistry represents a new global platform for discussion of significant and transformative concepts in all phases of chemistry. Undoubtedly, uncovering new frontiers in chemistry will have significant impact on many of the imposing challenges facing our world today. The journal offers readable, multidisciplinary review, opinion, and short articles that are thoughtfully designed to keep students and leading scientists alike updated on the most pressing issues in the field. The journal highlights all aspects of analytical, inorganic, organic, physical, and theoretical chemistry with major themes including: biochemistry, catalysis, colloids, environmental chemistry, materials, medicine, polymers, and supramolecular chemistry.

