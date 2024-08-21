Trends in Biotechnology is unique in drawing together a wide readership of scientists and engineers from the many disciplines of the applied biosciences. As in the successful biotechnology companies and leading academic research groups, Trends in Biotechnology reflects the view that biotechnology is the integrated use of many biological technologies - from molecular genetics to biochemical engineering. This integration is essential for the effective translation of novel research into application. The journal addresses what is new, significant and practicable.

Publisher Cell Press Website http://www.cell.com/trends/biotechnology Impact factor 9.148 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA