Translational Psychiatry is a sister journal to the well-established and number-one journal in psychiatry, Molecular Psychiatry, but explores the more translational area between the research in neuroscience and conceptually novel treatments. The editorial team is led by Julio Licinio, MD, and includes a highly respected international editorial board. Together, the Translational Psychiatry editorial team and NPG look to further define and shape the field of psychiatry and neuroscience.

Publisher Nature Publishing Group Website http://www.nature.com/tp/index.html

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA