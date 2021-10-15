Translational Psychiatry is a sister journal to the well-established and number-one journal in psychiatry, Molecular Psychiatry, but explores the more translational area between the research in neuroscience and conceptually novel treatments. The editorial team is led by Julio Licinio, MD, and includes a highly respected international editorial board. Together, the Translational Psychiatry editorial team and NPG look to further define and shape the field of psychiatry and neuroscience.

Publisher
Nature Publishing Group
Website
http://www.nature.com/tp/index.html

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Translational Psychiatry

Behaviour resembling human ADHD seen in dogs

A study involving some 11,000 dogs carried out at the University of Helsinki demonstrated that the gender, age an d breed of the dog, as well as any behavioral problems and certain environmental factors, are connected to ...

Veterinary medicine

Oct 15, 2021

0

30