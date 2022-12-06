Transactions of the American Fisheries Society is a highly regarded, international journal that has been published continuously since 1872. The journal is published bimonthly and includes research on topics including, but not limited to, genetics, physiology, biology, ecology, population dynamics, economics, health and culture of fish and their environments.

Invasive Asian carp respond strongly to carbon dioxide

Adding carbon dioxide gas to water, a process similar to making carbonated soda water, could help control the movement and behavior of invasive carp in the Great Lakes basin, according to a recent study.

Jun 15, 2016

To track winter flounder, researchers look to ear bones

Researchers at the University of New Hampshire are turning to an unusual source —otoliths, the inner ear bones of fish—to identify the nursery grounds of winter flounder, the protected estuaries where the potato chip-sized ...

Aug 27, 2015

