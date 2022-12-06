Transactions of the American Fisheries Society is a highly regarded, international journal that has been published continuously since 1872. The journal is published bimonthly and includes research on topics including, but not limited to, genetics, physiology, biology, ecology, population dynamics, economics, health and culture of fish and their environments.

Publisher Taylor & Francis Website http://www.tandfonline.com/toc/utaf20/current

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA