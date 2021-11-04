Toxicology and Applied Pharmacology publishes original scientific research of relevance to animals or humans pertaining to the action of chemicals, drugs, or chemically-defined natural products. Regular articles address mechanistic approaches to physiological, pharmacologic, biochemical, cellular, or molecular understanding of toxicologic/pathologic lesions and to methods used to describe these responses. Safety Science articles address outstanding state-of-the-art preclinical and human translational characterization of drug and chemical safety employing cutting-edge science. Highly significant Regulatory Safety Science articles will also be considered in this category. Papers concerned with alternatives to the use of experimental animals are encouraged. Short articles report on high impact studies of broad interest to readers of TAAP that would benefit from rapid publication. These articles should contain no more than a combined total of four figures and tables. Authors should include in their cover letter the justification for consideration of their manuscript as a short article.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/toxicology-and-applied-pharmacology/ Impact factor 4.447 (2011)

