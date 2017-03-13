Thorax is a peer-reviewed monthly medical journal specialising in both clinical and experimental research articles on respiratory medicine as well as paediatrics, immunology, pharmacology, pathology, and surgery. It was established in 1946 and is published by the BMJ Group. Thorax is available online by subscription and archived editions of the journal (older than one year) are available free of charge. It is edited by Wisia Wedzicha. The journal is the official journal of the British Thoracic Society. Thorax is indexed by Index Medicus, Science Citation Index, Current Contents, Excerpta Medica, and BIOSIS Previews. According to the Journal Citation Reports, its 2009 impact factor is 7.041 ranking it 2nd out of 73 journals in the "Respiratory System" category. Thorax has been cited most often by the following journals: Thorax, European Respiratory Journal, Chest, Respiratory Medicine, and American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. The journals which Thorax has cited most often are: American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, Thorax, Chest, European Respiratory Journal, and The New England Journal of Medicine.

Publisher BMJ Group Country United Kingdom History 1946-present Website http://thorax.bmj.com Impact factor 7.041 (2009)

