Delivering therapeutics in a way that is right for the patient - safe, painless, reliable, targeted, efficient and cost effective - is the fundamental aim of scientists working in this area. Correspondingly, this evolving field has already yielded a diversity of delivery methods, including injectors, controlled release formulations, drug eluting implants and transdermal patches. Rapid technological advances and the desire to improve the efficacy and safety profile of existing medications by specific targeting to the site of action, combined with the drive to improve patient compliance, continue to fuel rapid research progress. Furthermore, the emergence of cell-based therapeutics and biopharmaceuticals such as proteins, peptides and nucleotides presents scientists with new and exciting challenges for the application of therapeutic delivery science and technology.

