An interdisciplinary journal, Theoretical Population Biology presents articles on the theoretical aspects of the biology of populations, particularly in the areas of demography of ecology, epidemology, evolution, and genetics. Emphasis is on the development of mathematical theory and models that enhance the understanding of biological phenomena. The journal also presents empirical results and computational and statistical methods directly impinging on theoretical problems in population biology.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/theoretical-population-biology/ Impact factor 1.241 (2012)

