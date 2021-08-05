The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, dedicated to covering the disciplines of diabetes, endocrinology, and metabolism, is the latest title in The Lancet family of specialty journals. Continuing in The Lancet's tradition of publishing high-impact content that influences medical practice, each monthly issue of The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology will contain Original Research, Reviews, Comments, and News. The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology is stringently edited and peer-reviewed to ensure the scientific merit and clinical relevance of its diverse content. Original Research is fast-tracked to publication within 8 weeks on average of submission and published Online First on TheLancet.com before the print issue.

Publisher Lancet Website http://www.thelancet.com/journals/landia/onlinefirst

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA