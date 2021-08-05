Women participate less at conferences, even with gender-balanced delegates
Women are less likely to participate at medical and scientific conferences, yet simple interventions could have a big impact, a new study has found.
The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, dedicated to covering the disciplines of diabetes, endocrinology, and metabolism, is the latest title in The Lancet family of specialty journals. Continuing in The Lancet's tradition of publishing high-impact content that influences medical practice, each monthly issue of The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology will contain Original Research, Reviews, Comments, and News. The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology is stringently edited and peer-reviewed to ensure the scientific merit and clinical relevance of its diverse content. Original Research is fast-tracked to publication within 8 weeks on average of submission and published Online First on TheLancet.com before the print issue.
Women are less likely to participate at medical and scientific conferences, yet simple interventions could have a big impact, a new study has found.
Social Sciences
Aug 5, 2021
0
102