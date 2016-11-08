The Holocene is a high impact, peer-reviewed journal dedicated to fundamental scientific research at the interface between the long Quaternary record and the natural and human-induced environmental processes operating at the Earth's surface today. The Holocene emphasizes environmental change over the last ca 11 500 years.

Scotland's last glacier discovered

(Phys.org) —A glacier was still in place in Scotland within the last 400 years - some 11,000 years less than previously thought - a scientist at the University of Dundee has discovered.

Study: Cool climate, not population loss, led to fewer fires

In the years after Columbus' voyage, burning of New World forests and fields diminished significantly – a phenomenon some have attributed to decimation of native populations by European diseases. But a new University ...

