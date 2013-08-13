Published bi-monthly (six issues a year), The Biologist carries the full richness and diversity of biology. Science is brought to life with stimulating and authoritative review articles while topical pieces discuss science and education policy, new developments or controversial issues. Aimed at professional biologists everywhere, its straightforward style makes it ideal for educators and students at all levels, as well as the interested amateur.

The Biologist

Blue tits provide insight into climate change

(Phys.org) —Researchers believe that the size of birds' nests created in response to changing weather patterns may be partly to blame for reproductive failures over the last two years.

Apr 15, 2013

