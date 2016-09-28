A premier journal, Symbolic Interaction presents work inspired by the interactionist perspective on society, social organization, and social life. It is the major publication of the Society for the Study of Symbolic Interaction. The journal welcomes contributions from all scholars working, empirically or theoretically, within the broad tradition of social science inspired by American pragmatism and its European counterparts, as well as those wishing to engage in debates with that tradition. The journal publishes research that develops interactionist theories, generates new methodological directions and ideas, and studies substantive topics from the interactionist perspective. It recognizes the increasing global interest in interactionist approaches, and actively encourages submissions from scholars working from a variety of affiliations.

Publisher Wiley Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1002/(ISSN)1533-8665 Impact factor 0.4 (2011)

