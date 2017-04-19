Sustainability: The Journal of Record speaks to the needs and interests of the rapidly growing community of professionals committed to advancing one of the major imperatives of this young century— preservation and sustainability of global resources. A major voice in the sustainability community, the Journal documents the implementation of sustainability programs in higher education and business, and provides the central forum for academic institutions, the business community, foundations, government agencies, and leaders of green-collar endeavors to share and learn about one another’s progress and programs. Sustainability ultimately fosters collaborations among all stakeholders for attaining mutually supportive objectives.

