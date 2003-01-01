"Supportive Care in Cancer" provides members of the Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer (MASCC) and all other interested individuals, groups and institutions with the most recent scientific and social information on all aspects of supportive care in cancer patients. The journal primarily covers medical, technical and surgical topics concerning supportive therapy and care which may supplement or substitute basic cancer treatment at all stages of the disease. Nursing, rehabilitative, psychosocial and spiritual issues of support is also covered.

Publisher Springer Website http://www.springer.com/medicine/oncology/journal/520 Impact factor 2.597 (2011)

