Stroke is a peer-reviewed medical journal published monthly by Lippincott Williams & Wilkins on behalf of the American Heart Association. It covers research on cerebral circulation and related diseases, including clinical research on assessment of risk for stroke, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment, as well as rehabilitation."Dr. Marc Fisher becomes editor-in-chief of Stroke". News Releases. American Heart Association. http://www.newsroom.heart.org/index.php?s=43=1069. Retrieved 2011-05-06. According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2010 impact factor of 5.756, ranking it 13th out of 185 journals in the category "Clinical Neurology" and 7th out of 66 journals in the category "Peripheral Vascular Disease". The current editor-in-chief is Marc Fisher (University of Massachusetts Medical School).

Publisher Lippincott Williams & Wilkins on behalf of the American Heart Association Country United States History 1970–present Website http://stroke.ahajournals.org Impact factor 5.756 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA