Stress is a bimonthly peer-reviewed medical journal covering research on stress in terms of: the mechanisms of stressful stimulation, the physiological and behavioural responses to stress, and their regulation, in both the short and long term; adaptive mechanisms, and the pathological consequences of stress. This includes research in physiology, neuroscience, molecular biology, genetics, immunology, and behaviour.
- Publisher
- Informa
- History
- 1996-present
- Website
- http://www.informahealthcare.com/sts
- Impact factor
- 3.252 (2012)