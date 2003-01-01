Stress is a bimonthly peer-reviewed medical journal covering research on stress in terms of: the mechanisms of stressful stimulation, the physiological and behavioural responses to stress, and their regulation, in both the short and long term; adaptive mechanisms, and the pathological consequences of stress. This includes research in physiology, neuroscience, molecular biology, genetics, immunology, and behaviour.

Publisher Informa History 1996-present Website http://www.informahealthcare.com/sts Impact factor 3.252 (2012)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA