Stem Cell Research is dedicated to publishing high-quality manuscripts focusing on the biology and applications of stem cell research. Submissions to Stem Cell Research, may cover all aspects of stem cells, including embryonic stem cells, tissue-specific stem cells, cancer stem cells, developmental studies, stem cell genomes, and translational research. Stem Cell Research publishes 6 issues a year.

Publisher
Elsevier
Website
http://www.journals.elsevier.com/stem-cell-research/
Impact factor
5.127 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

