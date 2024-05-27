Solar Physics a journal for solar and solar-stellar research and the study of solar terrestrial physics. It was founded in 1967 by solar physicist Cornelis de Jager and publisher D. Reidel. The journal treats all aspects of solar physics, ranging from the internal structure of the Sun and its evolution, to outer corona and solar wind in interplanetary space. The journal is published monthly by Springer and is printed in the Netherlands. Twice a year double issues are printed. The current editors are Lidia van Driel-Gesztelyi, John Leibacher, and Takashi Sakurai. Like most research journals in the astronomy field, Solar Physics is also available online. Solar Physics has an impact factor of 2.774 (2008).

Publisher Springer Science+Business Media History 1967-present Website http://www.springer.com/astronomy/astrophysics+and+astroparticles/journal/11207 Impact factor 2.776 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA