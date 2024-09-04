The Soil Science Society of America Journal (SSSA Journal), published bimonthly, is the official publication of the Soil Science Society of America. The editorial board consists of an editor-in-chief, technical editors, associate editors (including at least one representative for each division of SSSA), a managing editor, the Chief Executive Officer, and the Director of Publications. The SSSA Journal publishes papers on original research, issue papers, reviews, comments and letters to the editor, and book reviews. Papers of appropriate subject matter usually less than two printed pages may be submitted as notes. Invitational papers may be published in the journal if accepted by the editorial board.

Publisher Soil Science Society of America Website https://www.soils.org/publications/sssaj Impact factor 2.0 (2013)

