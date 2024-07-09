The objective of Sociology is to publish outstanding and original articles which advance the theoretical understanding of, and promote and report empirical research about the widest range of sociological topics. The journal encourages, and welcomes, submission of papers which report findings using both quantitative and qualitative research methods; articles challenging conventional concepts and proposing new conceptual approaches; and accounts of methodological innovation and the research process. Research Notes provide a means of briefly summarising results from recent or current studies or short discussions of methodological problems and solutions. Critical review essays and book reviews are seen as ways of promoting vigorous scholarly debate. While the journal is intended to serve the interests of members of the British Sociological Association, it does not restrict its coverage to issues about British society, nor does it require authors to be members of the BSA.

