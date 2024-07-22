The Sociological Quarterly is devoted to publishing cutting-edge research and theory in all areas of sociological inquiry. We look for articles that advance the discipline and reach the widest possible audience. Our focus is on publishing the best theoretically-informed empirical sociology. Since 1960, the contributors, peer-reviewers, advisory editors, and readers of The Sociological Quarterly have made it one of the leading generalist journals in the field.

Even in 'care work,' women face lower wages if they have kids

A new study that examined parenthood and "care work" has found that mothers get paid less than either men or women without children, even in fields that are traditionally thought of as being "women's work." Men, on the other ...

Social Sciences

Jul 22, 2024

What makes someone likely to be a first-gen college grad? Money.

A new study finds that first-generation college graduates are more likely to come from families that have higher incomes and more resources than families in which neither parents nor children graduate from college. The study ...

Social Sciences

Apr 21, 2023

Mind the trust gap: It's wider than you think

New Yorkers are more trusting of others compared to Alabamans or Texans. While this regional divide between southerners and the rest of Americans is well documented, the gap is wider than perceived, a study from York University ...

Social Sciences

Feb 12, 2020

