Social Science Quarterly is a quarterly journal nationally recognized as one of the top journals in the field. SSQ publishes current research on a broad range of topics including political science, sociology, economics, history, social work, geography, international studies, and women's studies. SSQ is the official journal of the Southwestern Social Science Association, and a subscription to the journal is a benefit of membership in SSSA. Established in 1919, the journal is now published on behalf of SSSA by Wiley Blackwell. Beginning in 2004, SSQ began publishing an annual special issue on important - and sometimes controversial - topics. The annual special issue is released during the fourth quarter of each year, and the deadline for manuscript consideration for a special issue is July 15 of the prior year.

Publisher
Wiley
Website
http://eu.wiley.com/WileyCDA/WileyTitle/productCd-SSQU.html
Impact factor
0.987 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

